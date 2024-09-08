REGINA
    Regina fire crews report no injuries after apartment fire

    An apartment building on the 1100 block of McIntosh Street was the scene of a small fire Saturday night. (Regina Fire/X) An apartment building on the 1100 block of McIntosh Street was the scene of a small fire Saturday night. (Regina Fire/X)
    An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a residential apartment building in Regina’s Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood.

    Crews were reportedly on scene shortly after the fire was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday.

    Firefighters entered the three storey building located on the 1100 block of McIntosh Street and contained the flames to one apartment unit.

    In a post to X at 11:35 p.m., Regina fire said the incident was under control with no injuries having been reported.

    An inspector was called to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

