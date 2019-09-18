Customer generated solar power project nears capacity more than 2 years ahead of schedule: SaskPower
CTV News Regina
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:20PM CST
SaskPower’s Net Metering program will soon reach its 16 megawatt cap.
Due to unprecedented demand from customers, it’s expected the cap will be met two years ahead of schedule.
“Going forward we will be reviewing the program to ensure it remains financially sustainable and continues to meet the needs of our customers and our company,” Mike Marsh, SaskPower President & CEO said.
Once the cap is reached, SaskPower will not accept new applications for the incentive program until the review is complete.
The Net Metering program gives rebates to customers who install solar panels, and credits for surplus power.