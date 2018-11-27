

SaskPower is encouraging residents to save money on their monthly power bills by installing solar panels on their homes. An update to the Net Metering Program will allow residents to generate up to 100 kilowatts of power for SaskPower in exchange for a monthly credit on their power bills.

“The revised Net Metering Program will add up to an additional 16 megawatts of renewable and carbon neutral electricity to the province’s grid and support SaskPower’s goal to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030,” said the Honourable Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower in a written release. “This program will continue to assist individuals and businesses looking to participate in green initiatives and represents yet another example of our commitment to climate change action through our Prairie Resilience plan.”

Under the plan, SaskPower offers residents a one-time rebate equivalent to 20 per cent of equipment and installation costs, up to $20,000 to pay for equipment and installation. Residents who wish to take part in the program will now have to sign a 10 year contract with the program, as opposed to the two year contract that was previously required.

There are currently about 1,400 Net Metering customers in the province.

For more information about the program, you can visit SaskPower’s website.