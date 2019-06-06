Cyclist suffers minor injuries in collision with vehicle
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 7:49AM CST
A cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Pasqua Street on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of Pasqua Street near Fifth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the vehicle was not at-fault for the collision.
The man riding the bicycle was treated at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution.