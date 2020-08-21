REGINA -- Three in 10 Saskatchewan residents said they disregard most, if not all, COVID-19 safety precautions, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.

Dubbed “Cynical Spreaders,” the survey said this group “flouts guidelines, socializes with larger groups (including strangers) and shuns mask usage.”

The two other groups identified are the “Infection Fighters” who take a regimented approach to COVID-19 safety, and the “Inconsistent” who are strict with hygiene and physical distancing, but loose on travel and social circles.

The survey said 30 per cent of Saskatchewan people polled self reported Cynical Spreader behaviours; the highest percentage of all provinces polled. Alberta and Manitoba were tied for second, with 28 per cent of people falling into this segment.

With 32 per cent of people reporting Infection Fighter behaviours, Saskatchewan has the second lowest percentage of this segment.

Source: Angus Reid Institute

In contrast, Ontario has the lowest percentage of cynical spreaders with 12 per cent of people polled fitting the description. It also has the highest percentage of Infection Fighters, at 55 per cent.

Across Canada, people in the 18 to 34 age range make up the majority of the Cynical Spreader group, accounting for 55 per cent, the survey said. Canadians aged 55 and older make up 59 per cent of Infection Fighters.