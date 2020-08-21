REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 1,595.

In a release, the province said of the six new cases, two are in the north west, one is in the north east, one is in Saskatoon and two are in the south west. One previously counted out-of-province case has been removed from the total.

There are 134 cases currently considered active. An additional 20 people have recovered, for a total of 1,439.

Five people are currently in hospital. One person is in inpatient care in Saskatoon. Another four people are in intensive care, also in Saskatoon.

Regionally:

411 cases from the south area (211 south west, 189 south central, 11 south east)

352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, six far north east)

257 cases from the north area (123 north west, 68 north central, 66 north east)

250 cases from the Saskatoon area

194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east)

131 cases from the Regina area

A total of 127,896 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Over 1,200 people were tested in the province on Thursday.

In the release, the government said the Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to increase testing capacity by early September.