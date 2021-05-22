REGINA -- Residents in multiple southeastern Saskatchewan communities were left without power on Friday night after a freezing rain storm caused widespread damage to power lines.

The crown estimated power would remain off for approximately 1,200 customers over night in the following communities:

Town of Invermay – 600

Sturgis area – 300

Melville and surrounding rural area - 100

Yorkton – 50

Yorkton rural area – 40

Fort Qu’Appelle - 40

Regina/Pasqua district rural area (including Edenwold, Qu’Appelle, McLean) – 25

Kipling area – 25

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there was approximately 1,800 SaskPower customers without power.

SaskPower estimates that the majority of damage to lines will be repaired by Saturday evening, but notes that estimate could change.

As of 4:20 p.m. Saturday, unplanned outages were still present in multiple communities, including Yorkton, Melville and Kamsack.

The SaskPower outage map shows power outages in southeastern Saskatchewan as of 4:20 p.m. on May 22, 2021. Red indicates an unplanned outage. (Source: SaskPower.com)

In an update, SaskPower said it received more than 19,000 outage calls due to the storm, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

The spring storm, made up of freezing rain and strong winds, knocked out power for a large portion of southeast Saskatchewan for most of Friday and caused damage in several communities.

Up to date outage information can be found on the SaskPower website.