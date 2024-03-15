Dancers honour Ukrainian heritage at annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival in Regina

The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival kicked off this week in Regina.

Around 440 dancers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba honoured their Ukrainian roots through dance.

The annual event also coincided with the third year of the war in Ukraine. Many of the dancers, including Kate Miezianko, a member of the Tavria School of Ukrainian Dance, gave back to Ukraine through dance.

“Every single time I go on stage, I have them in my thoughts,” she said. “I dance for them, I dance with my pride, I dance with every emotion in my body because I know I have the choice to do something and I have the opportunity to do something and that’s why I love what I do so much is because I am proud of what I do.”

Carla Warnyca, the communications person with the festival, said she thinks all of the dancers at the festival are doing the same.

“They are really asking that we keep them in our hearts and support them in any way we can so they are able to live in freedom once again,” she said.

The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival returned to Regina. (Angela Stewart / CTV News)

Attendees were also able to purchase merchandise from a variety of different Ukrainian artists.

All the funds go back into supporting Ukrainian Patriot, a charity that responds to the urgent needs of those defending in Ukraine.

The festival runs until Sunday.