REGINA
Regina

    • Motorcyclist killed in weekend collision in Moose Jaw

    Moose Jaw Police Service's Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Moose Jaw Police Service's Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV in east Moose Jaw, according to the city’s police service.

    Moose Jaw police first reported on Sunday afternoon that a stretch of 9th Avenue Northeast had been closed and would remain so “indefinitely.”

    In an update Tuesday morning, the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) revealed that officers had responded at around 3 p.m. on May 19 to a serious collision between an SUV and a motorcycle on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.

    The two occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

    However, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries after being transported to hospital by EMS.

     The victim's next of kin has been notified, MJPS said.

    The service’s collision reconstructionist continues to investigate the crash in coordination with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

    Police did not release the victims' name, age or gender. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News