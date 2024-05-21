Motorcyclist killed in weekend collision in Moose Jaw

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV in east Moose Jaw, according to the city’s police service.

Moose Jaw police first reported on Sunday afternoon that a stretch of 9th Avenue Northeast had been closed and would remain so “indefinitely.”

In an update Tuesday morning, the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) revealed that officers had responded at around 3 p.m. on May 19 to a serious collision between an SUV and a motorcycle on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

However, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries after being transported to hospital by EMS.

The victim's next of kin has been notified, MJPS said.

The service’s collision reconstructionist continues to investigate the crash in coordination with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police did not release the victims' name, age or gender.