Dangerous person alert cancelled following shooting in Melville: Sask. RCMP

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sen. Mobina Jaffer on nearly losing her father, husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to being expelled

Senator Mobina Jaffer represents B.C. in the Senate. She was also one of more than thousands expelled from Uganda when, in 1972, Idi Amin announced that the South Asian population had 90 days to get out of the country. As part of the upcoming CTV News special, 'Expelled: My Roots in Uganda with Omar Sachedina', the senator spoke with CTV News about nearly losing her father and her husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to the expulsion.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener