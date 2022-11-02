Dangerous person alert issued after shooting in Melville: Sask. RCMP

A dangerous persons alert was issued by Saskatchewan RCMP following a shooting death in Melville, Sask.

The alert, issued at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, described a "homicide involving a firearm" in the city of Melville.

Sask. RCMP believe two suspects were involved in the death.

Descriptions of the suspects, approximate location and direction of travel are currently unknown, according to Sask. RCMP.

An abandoned vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting was found by police on Highway 10 near Duff, Sask.

RCMP advises the public to not pick up hitchhikers and be cautious of anyone asking for rides as well as suspicious persons on property.

Melville is located approximately 147 kilometres northeast of Regina.

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come...