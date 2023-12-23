Death investigation now considered a homicide: Regina police

The death of a man in North Central Regina has prompted a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the area of the 1300 block of Retallack Street just after 4 p.m. on Thursday where they found a man who was taken to hospital and later confirmed deceased.

Police are now considering the man’s death a homicide, according to a news release sent by the Regina Police Service (RPS) on Friday evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call RPS or Crime Stoppers.