Death investigation underway after body found in North Central Regina

Regina police say they have launched a death investigation after the discovery of a man’s body Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of the 1300 block of Retallack Street shortly after 4 p.m. where they found the man who was taken to hospital and confirmed deceased, a Regina police news release said.

Police secured the scene and requested the Coroner as well as additional police resources, the release said.

Regina police said currently no other details are available.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.