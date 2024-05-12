REGINA
Regina

    • Death investigation underway after injured man dies in hospital

    Regina police discovered an injured man on the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive on May 12, 2024. He later died in hospital. A death investigation is underway. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News) Regina police discovered an injured man on the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive on May 12, 2024. He later died in hospital. A death investigation is underway. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)
    Regina police have launched an investigation into the death of a man officers found gravely injured in the northwest of the city on Sunday.

    Officers responded to a report of an injured man on the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive around 1:47 p.m. on May 12.

    After police found the victim, he was transported to Regina General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a Regina Police Service news release.

    The man’s identity will not be released at this time, police said.

    The death investigation is being carried out in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

    Regina police did not provide any other details. Anyone who may have information surrounding the incident is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

