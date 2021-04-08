REGINA -- The death of an 18-year-old man on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide by Regina police.

Damoine Dustyhorn, was found dead in the 1500 block of Cameron St. after police received a report of an altercation around 8:30 p.m.

Police said two other men at the scene were found injured, one of them remains in hospital with significant injuries.

Police said several people were taken into custody at the scene and anticipate charges against three people.

Dustyhorn’s family has been notified of his death. Police said an update will be provided when charges are brought against the suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.