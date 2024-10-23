REGINA
Regina

    • Death on Robinson Street 'non-criminal,' Regina police say

    Regina police on the 1500 block of Robinson Street, following the announcement of a death investigation. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) Regina police on the 1500 block of Robinson Street, following the announcement of a death investigation. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
    The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have concluded the death of a man on Robinson Street on Oct. 22 is a “non-criminal” matter.

    Police officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene on the 1500 block of Robinson Street just after 2 a.m., Tuesday.

    Officers discovered an adult man who was deceased. RPS’s major crimes and forensic identification unit were also called in.

    An investigation into the matter has deemed the man’s death as non-criminal in nature.

    The name of the deceased will not be released, according to police.

