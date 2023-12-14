Decision to expedite Sunrise Motel investigation shot down in committee vote

A motion intended to speed up an investigation into the Ministry of Social Services’ use of hotels was defeated in committee – meaning the report will not come out until December of 2024.

During the province’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts meeting on Thursday – the Saskatchewan NDP proposed a motion calling on the provincial auditor to perform a special assignment investigation into social services.

The investigation would look into the “policies, expenditures and procedures regarding the management of public funds through the payment of hotel fees for clients and those in the care of the ministry.”

The case centers around the Sunrise Motel in Regina, which increased Evelyn Harper's room rate by nearly 50 per cent after the ministry agreed to cover the cost.

The motel – owned by Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal – charges extra because the government does not pay damage deposits.

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky previously explained that the government has paid $172,000 to the Sunrise Motel from 2022 to 2023 for acting as emergency housing for clients of the ministry.

Grewal claims he does not play any part in the day to day operations.

While the investigation is still continuing regardless – the NDP motion would allow the provincial auditor's office to rearrange its schedule to prioritize the motel rate situation.

“Families who have never struggled before are picking up groceries, looking at the price and putting them back on the shelf because of high prices,” Sask. NDP MLA Aleana Young said. “They deserve to know that their hard-earned tax-dollars are being spent responsibly. They deserve answers.”

The government voted down the opposition’s request at committee.

With the decision, the provincial auditor will not report her findings until December of 2024.

Saskatchewan’s next election must be called by October.

“I do not think it is responsible to duplicate the auditor's efforts by ordering a special assignment into what is already being reviewed,” Saskatchewan Party MLA Hugh Nerlien said at committee.

“This will only increase the cost to taxpayers.”

The ministry is considering whether it might come out ahead by making refundable damage deposits. In the case of Evelyn Harper – it would have saved money.