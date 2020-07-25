REGINA -- Some Saskatchewan parents are concerned about delays in receiving COVID-19 test results for older children, due to an eHealth policy.

eHealth Saskatchewan won’t release test results immediately for children over the age of 11. The rule is causing stress for families concerned they may have been exposed to the virus.

Janice Braden said she was worried about the virus after her daughter went shopping at a Saskatoon mall.

“A week later the SHA put out a notice that a clerk at one of the stores she has visited had come down with a positive test,” Braden said.

She and her daughter were tested as a precaution. eHealth posted Braden’s results electronically in a little over a day, but her daughter had to wait nearly two days longer.

“She couldn’t actually leave the apartment for six days and when you’re waiting an extra day or two days or three days that means kids are having to stay indoors,” said Braden.

The NDP opposition said the policy needs to be looked at.

“Especially in this day and age, it’s really important for people to be able to access their health records and health information in a timely manner,” said Nicole Sarauer, an NDP MLA.

eHealth Saskatchewan did not respond to a request for interview, however, it did respond to a question from Braden on Twitter.

“Apologies for the inconvenience, but at this time MySaskHealthRecord is still working on a process to support access for those between the ages of 12-17. However, when results are positive, the local Medical Health Officer and the ordering physician are immediately informed,” eHealth said in the tweet.

“Patients with positive test results will be notified of their results by medical authorities. In general, patients are notified of negative COVID-19 test results within 24 to 72 hours of testing being done, though it may take longer due to increased demand.”