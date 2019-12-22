REGINA -- A development proposal has been put forward to build a Sobeys Liquor store in the heart of the Cathedral neighbourhood.

The spot is mostly vacant, except for one small building on the lot. A mural of Bev Zizzy’s late daughter was painted on the building 17 years ago.

“We never, ever expected that this would last. We didn’t really even think it would even happen,” Zizzy said.

Zizzy’s daughter, Tess, died in a car crash in 2002, at just 18 years old. The mural was created by a group of Tess’s friends shortly afterwards.

“It's just been quite amazing that this community has allowed it to be here for all these years. We are so grateful,” Zizzy said.

However, the mural may be near the end of its lifespan. If the development application moves forward, the building housing the mural would be torn down.

“It will be 18 years that the mural will have almost been up. And that's the length of time my daughter had on this planet,” Zizzy said. “So, I think things kind of happen for a reason, and I think the timing of it is quite lovely actually.”

CTV News spoke to several people in the neighbourhood about the proposal. About half of the people voiced their support for the plan, saying there currently isn’t a liquor store nearby. The other half said a Sobey’s liquor store wouldn’t fit into the neighbourhood of mostly local businesses.

The city is seeking input on the project until Jan. 23. It will then consider all recommendations, with council eventually approving or denying the application.

Either way, Zizzy said she is just thankful her daughter's mural has been in the spot for as long as it has, and is at peace, should that chapter close.

“Things change,” Zizzy said. “And I think that's one of the things that this is about. Nothing stays forever.”