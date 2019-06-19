Regina’s first major zoning overhaul in decades looks a bit different than the original proposal after council voted on a number of amendments that has gyms, dance studios, and other businesses like CrossFit Iron Society thrilled.

“We were really, really excited to hear the outcome and happy to see that democracy prevailed,” said Leya Moore, a co-owner of the CrossFit Iron Society.

Moore’s facility is one of many recreation and fitness centres located in the city’s industrial areas like the Warehouse District and Tuxedo Park.

In previous drafts of the bylaw, the centres would have been grandfathered out or only allowed new developments on a case-by-case basis, leaving affected businesses scrambling to organize an effort to stand against the proposal.

For Moore, it was an especially tense two weeks, as her business was making preparations to move into a new, larger building – located in the same industrial area.

“Initially, about two weeks ago, there was some mad panic,” Moore told CTV News. “We were in the middle of our negotiations at the time for a new lease and all of a sudden it threw into question: are we making the right choice moving into a space that’s larger, but it’s not exceedingly large? Do we need to look at much larger spaces in order to accommodate for future growth we’d be seeing three to five years out?”

But that panic was followed by relief after a massive contingent of businesses rallied together, leading to council’s decision to keep recreation and fitness as a permitted use.

City administration had stated the idea of the change was to keep industrial zones open for industrial use, but Mayor Michael Fougere says those concerns were addressed by the fact that many of these recreation facilities are used by people working in the surrounding areas.

“There’s lots of room there, the buildings that are in industrial are more suited for recreational activities, the rock climbing walls are really one good example of that,” Fougere said after Tuesday’s special council meeting. “Where else would you find that in the city except in industrial zones? So for us it’s a very easy decision.”

With the new zoning bylaw now tabled for public consultation, it remains to be seen if everyone is happy with the amendments, but businesses like CrossFit Iron Society certainly are.