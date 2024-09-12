Demolition of rental units in Regina fueling debate on government housing in Saskatchewan

Some vacant public housing units in north central regina are being demolished. The government says their condition poses a safety risk and removal is the only viable option.

The NDP opposition call’s the decision a symptom of government neglect.

Demolition crews are knocking down the last of over a dozen government rental housing units on Angus St. in North Central Regina.

Some had been damaged by fire. Others were in serious disrepair. Folks who work in area feel it’s unfortunate.

“Disappointing because these were nice houses at one point. If they were looked after properly they would have lasted 50 years or so,” community worker Priscilla English told CTV News.

“This one, I believe they’re knocking them down and they’re not going to put any more up and we’re going to have more and more individuals homeless, experiencing homelessness and on the streets,” worker Chelsea McCallum added.

Evidence of that is right across the alley from the two demolition sites where people are living in tents.

“Yeah I think that the house that they’re tearing down, they should have been renovating them and making single rooms for the ones that have nowhere to go because it’s getting cold and they need to make a little more room for the homeless,” Bobbi Eashappie, who lives in the area, told CTV News.

“They should be taking care of the people more than anything because it’s not just the buildings or the houses, it’s the people that make the house and the home. You know what I mean?” resident Rob Ponace added.

The units being demolished are part of an estimated 3,000 public housing units sitting vacant across the province.

In a pre-election campaign promise, the NDP pledge to renovate 500 units per year and make them available to future tenants.

“We’ll make all vacant provincial housing units available for families within four years by reversing the Sask. Party’s $40 million cut to the renovation budget,” Leader Carla Beck said during an event on Tuesday.

The government currently doesn’t know the number of properties to be demolished this year.

Its written statement made no mention of rebuilding but said the land could be turned over to third party service providers for community use.