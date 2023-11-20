'Disgusting and vile': Sask. premier repulsed by MLA's alleged actions following prostitution charge

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he’s extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.

“What happened is disgusting and vile to be quite frank, and my statement speaks for itself,” Moe told reporters Monday. “The government needs to be supportive of women that are in a vulnerable state, not exploiting them.”

On Nov. 17, the province issued a statement, outlining that Ryan Domotor, the MLA for Cut Knife – Turtleford, was removed from the Saskatchewan Party caucus and stripped of all roles and responsibilities.

According to Regina police, Domotor was one of 16 people arrested during a vice unit operation focused on combatting sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

He was arrested at an east Regina business at around 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 and charged with one count of a prostitution-related charge.

According to Moe, police informed the government on Friday that there was a member of the Legislative Assembly who was charged for his alleged involvement in the operation.

“It’s at that point in time that my office confirmed that individual and we put the news release out immediately,” he explained.

The premier says the government’s actions are intended to make its position abundantly clear.

“It’s most disappointing. The reactions that I put forward with respect to removing this individual from caucus – ultimately making a statement that there really isn't a place in the assembly for an individual that's performing these types of actions,” Moe said.

“So it's a very strong statement, but it's one that I stand by.”

Domotor now sits as an independent in the legislative assembly – with the premier adding that he will not be a candidate for the next provincial election.

Moe also hinted at upcoming changes to current legislation.

“You're going see an amendment to the Human Trafficking Act – this very session section – it was announced in our Speech from the Throne and so you'll see the amendments to that bill introduced very shortly,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I would say that all men have the power to make a better decision.”

Domotor is set to make his first appearance in provincial court on Jan. 4, 2024.

