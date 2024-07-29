Don't be alarmed: Natural gas flaring taking place near Regina

Those travelling in and around the town of Grand Coulee shouldn’t be alarmed if they see flames – as SaskEnergy is conducting a controlled natural gas flare in the area.

The flare is taking place at the TransGas Block Valve Site located approximately 3.5 kilometres northeast of Grand Coulee.

Those in the area could see up to a 40 foot flame from the flare stack that’s temporarily attached to the facility.

According to the provincial crown corporation, flaring is necessary to perform maintenance work on natural gas systems in the area.

The process consists of isolating a portion of the gas line from the rest of the system and removing the natural gas in that portion using a controlled burn.

“Flaring is an industry standard practice when natural gas needs to be removed from a line and reduces the carbon footprint of the vented natural gas by 85 per cent,” SaskEnergy said in its announcement.

The flaring began at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 3 p.m.