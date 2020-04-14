REGINA -- As Regina residents take part in Spring cleaning, donation bins around the city are overflowing.

Items that would normally end up in thrift stores or charities are being left at donation bins, as centres remain closed due to COVID-19, and they are unable to handle donations.

“We are completely shut down and such so we cannot service these bins and as a result unfortunately even good intentioned donations are sitting out there in the weather and spoiling. We don’t know when the world will be open again for business. “Sean Shannaon with the National Diabetes Trust said.

But the need remains high, as people were seen gathering outside Carmichael Outreach on Monday. Regina’s Marian Centre is the only soup kitchen open for lunch.

“Well right now our clothing room is closed because we are not receiving anyone inside. We’re not accepting clothing donations at this time,” Charlie Cavanaugh with Marian Centre said. “The kind of donations most people have been giving us are mostly the kind of things you’d be putting in a lunch bag. That’s really what we’re looking for.”

Residents are encouraged to designate space in their home for future donations.