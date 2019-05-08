

CTV Regina





Melville RCMP is looking for a vehicle that dented another truck in the local Tim Hortons parking lot.

According to police, it happened the afternoon of April 18 at around 4pm when an orange Chevrolet Colorado was parked in the coffee chain’s parking lot.

The vehicle was hit on the rear driver’s side door causing damage to the door.

Police are looking for any information on the suspects or vehicle involved, and asks anyone with said information to contact the Melville detachment or Crime Stoppers.