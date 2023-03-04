Duplex fire in North Central contained: Regina fire
A house blaze in the North Central area of Regina was contained, according to the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).
Fire crews were at the scene of a duplex fire on the 1100 block of Athol Street at around 9:30 p.m. on March. 3, an RFPS tweet read.
Crews managed to contain the blaze to one suite.
Searches were conducted and no injuries were reported by fire crews.
The incident will be under investigation, according to RFPS.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.
Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference Thursday.
Bus with 40 children crashes in French Alps; 21 injured
A bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the French Alps plunged down a wooded slope into a creek Saturday, leaving the driver and his partner hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
Rosenberg says foreign interference inquiry should be 'on the table': Read the full interview
Morris Rosenberg — a former public servant who authored the report released this week on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election — says the option of a public inquiry should be 'on the table.'
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
How Alex Murdaugh's son helped solve his own murder and convict his father
Alex Murdaugh denied he was anywhere near where his wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were brutally killed. But it was one of his victims -- his son -- who would provide key proof after his death that legal experts ultimately led to his father's conviction.
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire crews battle house blaze
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a house fire on Carleton Drive Saturday.
-
Fire leads to evacuation of residential complex in Saskatoon
Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to a multi-residential complex fire in the 200 block of Avenue D South.
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
Winnipeg
-
Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire
Fire officials say a Main Street building is expected to be a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.
-
'I'd never seen one in the wild before': an up close encounter with a Lynx in Grand Beach
A Winnipeg man can now cross spotting a Lynx in the wild off his bucket list after a close encounter with the notoriously reclusive feline in Grand Beach, Man. last month.
-
Oilers' offence takes off, grounds Jets 6-3
EDMONTON -- When you have teammates like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it is pretty easy to be overshadowed, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to step into the spotlight in a career year.
Calgary
-
After 4 months of treatment, CTV anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw spreads the message about colorectal cancer awareness
When CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw got her cancer diagnosis, her first impulse was to keep it a secret.
-
People and animals dead in apparent carbon monoxide incident
Two people and some animals died Friday night in an apparent carbon monoxide incident.
-
Calgary freestyle skier Brendan MacKay crowned halfpipe world champion
Brendan MacKay's gold-medal performance in the men's halfpipe highlighted a three-medal day for Canada at the world freestyle skiing championships on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response
The City of Edmonton activated its cold weather response Saturday in order to help keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe.
-
Oilers, Jets take one-sided matchup to Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are heading in different directions now at a very important point in the season -- coming out of the NHL trade deadline.
-
'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them
An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.
Toronto
-
Toronto declares 'major snowstorm condition' as Ontario digs out after storm
The City of Toronto has declared a “major snowstorm condition” prohibiting parking on designated routes as much of southern Ontario digs out after up to 30 centimetres worth of snow fell in under 16 hours.
-
One person dead after crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough
One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Ottawa
-
Winter storm hits Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario has ended after a storm dumped more than 20 cm of snow on Ottawa. Environment Canada reported 24 cm of snow at the Ottawa Airport as of 3 p.m. Saturday, pushing this winter's total beyond 300 cm since Nov. 1.
-
Driver caught going 160 km/h in blizzard on Highway 17
Ontario Provincial Police say a blizzard didn't stop a driver from speeding on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley overnight.
-
No injuries after garage fire in Barrhaven
No one has been reported hurt after a garage fire in Barrhaven.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 22-year-old man dead after Boundary Road stabbing, Vancouver police say
A 22-year-old man is dead after a stabbing near the Vancouver-Burnaby border Friday night, according to Vancouver police.
-
Surrey nurse suspended for delivering narcotics through mail slot to wrong address
A Surrey nurse has been suspended for two days and ordered to undergo remedial education after admitting to delivering narcotics through a mail slot in September 2021.
-
Hotel Vancouver owner proposes 12-storey office tower connected to iconic building
The owner of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has submitted a rezoning application to the city in hopes of building a 12-storey office tower where the iconic hotel's loading docks and valet parking are currently located.
Montreal
-
Warped ceilings, cracking noises? Don't forget to clear snow from your roof, experts warn
The heavy snowfall this season, combined with this week's snow, may have added weight to many roofs in Quebec. To avoid accidents with unfortunate and even tragic consequences, Quebec's building regulator (RBQ) has some advice. Unusual cracking noises, warped ceilings, cracks appearing on certain walls, interior doors that jam or rub: if these signs appear, there's a good chance that the residence's roof is overloaded due to the weight of snow.
-
Paul St. Pierre Plamondon says he encountered his most hostile audience 'by far' in England
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he met "by far" his most hostile audience in England during his European tour, which officially ends Saturday. In front of a British audience, he spoke about the end of the compulsory oath to King George III for the elected members Quebec's national assembly.
-
Funeral of former Quebec minister Nadine Girault held in Laval
A final tribute was paid on Saturday to former Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) minister Nadine Girault, who died of lung cancer last month at age 63.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seek witnesses to erratic driving that damaged 3 vehicles in Courtenay
Mounties in Courtenay are asking for witnesses and video as they investigate a case of erratic driving in the city earlier this week.
-
B.C. widow finds unexpected love while performing in blind choir
Before she experienced the worst year of her life, Debbie Barnswell simply sang for fun. It wasn't until she lost her husband of 32 years and diabetes stole her sight that Debbie found singing could also provide comfort.
-
RCMP cleared after driver fleeing police injured in crash in Comox, B.C.
B.C.'s independent police watchdog says RCMP are not responsible for the injuries a man suffered in a crash in Comox, B.C., in February.
Atlantic
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Kitchener
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
-
Winter storm warning lifted for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents were digging themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm brought heavy snow, strong winds, and even thunder and lightning from Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.