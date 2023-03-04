Duplex fire in North Central contained: Regina fire

A house blaze in the North Central area of Regina was contained, according to the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).

Fire crews were at the scene of a duplex fire on the 1100 block of Athol Street at around 9:30 p.m. on March. 3, an RFPS tweet read.

Crews managed to contain the blaze to one suite.

Searches were conducted and no injuries were reported by fire crews.

The incident will be under investigation, according to RFPS.