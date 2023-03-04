Duplex fire in North Central contained: Regina fire

RFPS crews responded to a duplex fire in central Regina on Friday, March. 3, 2023. (Source: Regina Fire Twitter) RFPS crews responded to a duplex fire in central Regina on Friday, March. 3, 2023. (Source: Regina Fire Twitter)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison

A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener