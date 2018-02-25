Some Regina teachers are losing access to where they regularly buy school supplies, as an educational supply retailer is closing its doors permanently.

Home and School Connection is set to close in the middle of March, when the store owner will be retiring. The store consists of up to 40,000 different educational items and draws in customers across Western Canada.

"We’ve had teachers drive up from Calgary to come shopping here. We've had teachers drive from Winnipeg to come shopping here, because of the diversity of materials," store owner Colleen Harron said.

Harron says she and her husband are ready to retire and travel the world.

"I think that’s what I am really going to miss is all the people who have supported us and have made our 13 years an exciting adventure,” Harron said.

Harron was a teacher for 30 years, and often gave advice to teachers that came to her store,

"She gave me some of the ideas and resources that she did in the primary grades and that totally enlightened me and gave me the confidence,” customer Gwen Zakreski said.

Marie Kondzielewski has shopped at Home and School Connection since it was first established. As a teacher, Kondzielewski feels there isn't another store in Regina that sells the same materials.

"My first week of August will change dramatically because it’s almost a tradition. When I get that itch to go back to the classroom this is often the first stop,” Kondzielewski said.

Customers say they are hopeful that someone else will take over the business and keep it going.

"Little bit of sadness, I’m glad for Colleen and her husband. I’m sure they will enjoy their retirement, but I’m sad that there won’t be a place like this to come to unless someone else does take it on," Kondzielewski said.

