Eight arrested in incident that led to Regina police friendly fire situation

Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.

An assault investigation led police to a home on the 1000 block of Retallack Street early Friday morning where a search warrant was executed, a Regina police news release said.

“During the search warrant execution, there was an accidental discharge of a firearm that led to the previously reported injury of a police officer,” the release said.

In an email to CTV News, Regina police said they could not confirm if the gun was fired by an officer or if it was discharged in another manner. In a separate email, Regina police said they could not reveal the identities of the officers involved.

The officer who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, Regina police said.

According to Regina police, eight people in total were arrested at the scene, ranging from 18-years-old to 47-years-old.

All were jointly charged with forcible confinement and assault with a weapon, one of the accused was also charged with aggravated assault.

The eight accused all made their first court appearances on their charges Monday morning in Regina provincial court.