Eight children injured in two-vehicle collision near Sintaluta, Sask.: RCMP

Eight children and a driver were injured when the multi-passenger van they were travelling in collided with a truck on Highway 1 near Sintaluta, Sask. on Thursday afternoon, RCMP said.

All eight children and the driver were taken to hospital with injuries described as severe or non life-threatening, a news release from RCMP said.

The lone driver of the truck, a man from Manitoba, was transported to hospital by Stars Air Ambulance. RCMP said they are not able to provide details on his condition.

Highway 1 was initially closed at the scene of the collision but has since been reopened, RCMP said.

The collision remains under investigation.

Sintaluta, Sask. is about 87 kilometres east of Regina.