Elementary students favour specialized programming at Dr. Brass School in Yorkton

Yorkton, Sask. -

As the school year comes to an end, students at Dr. Brass School’s Performing Arts Academy in Yorkton were proud to perform their last production of ‘Show Stoppers’ on Tuesday evening.

“I love the energy on stage and I love that we get to make a commitment and be dedicated to something, like we have a purpose,” expressed Kenzie Gorski, a Grade 8 performing arts student.

Gorski is one of many students pursuing their passion at the elementary school. Aside from performing arts, the school offers different academies such as visual arts, Indigenous cultural, building active leaders, and hockey to students from Grade 5 to Grade 8.

The specialized programs were first introduced in 2021 to encourage innovative learning opportunities for students.

"Children really love to come to school because they actually get to be a part of what their passion is,” explained Tammy Kostersky, a performing arts teacher at Dr. Brass School.

“It might be sports or it might be, in this case, performing arts. I think that’s why people love to come here because it is so open to any different ideas."

Students enrolled in the academies take part in conventional classes such as math and English in the morning, and participate in their specialized activities in the afternoons.

Kostersky added the balance of work and play provides students with new learning opportunities.

"Whether they're going to be part of the performing arts in the future, but being comfortable on the stage, being able to public speak, being able to walk into an interview, all of those things, the arts just helps in all of those aspects,” she said.

“The fact they get to do that every day, every afternoon, is fantastic.”

One student who joined the Performing Arts Academy for the first time said it has been a great experience so far.

“Last year we did a tap dancing dance and I really liked it, I wanted to try something new,” said Tia Keshane, referring to why she joined the academy this year.

"I really like it, I like learning things and meeting new people. I like learning the new styles of dance, hip hop, jazz, ballet and everything else, the techniques and everything."

Although a final production has not been decided for next year, Kostersky said she was proud to see the group put on three different performances during the 2023-2024 academic year.

“This year, I really wanted to challenge the students. Some of them have been with us since Grade 4 so it’s their fourth year in the Performing Arts Academy,” she said.

“We did a drama only during the fall. The Grade 8 students presented their own choreograph solos in March, and ‘Show Stoppers’ is our final performance.”