Revival for Regina baseball stadium proposal possible

A motion headed before Regina city council could bring the possibility of a new baseball facility in Regina back up to the plate.

It comes as the Regina Red Sox face possible suspension from the Western Canadian Baseball League if several known issues are not addressed at their current home, Currie Field.

Backed by Mayor Sandra Masters and Councillor Bob Hawkins, the notice of motion outlines issues identified including inadequate washrooms, bleachers and a field dimension below Baseball Canada’s standards.

“The Regina Red Sox must address these deficiencies in a timely fashion, or face suspension from the Western Canadian Baseball League,” the motion reads.

Citing a feasibility study conducted by the city, Living Sky Sports and Entertainment, and REAL, it also said Currie Field “does not compare” with other similar facilities in Western Canada.

The same study said the project could raise between $4 million and $8 million through sponsorship and philanthropic donations, although the motion calls for an additional “case for support” study to determine a more accurate and attainable cost estimate.

The idea of replacing Currie Field was originally pitched in 2021. Proposed locations include the Yards or the former site of Taylor Field.

Wednesday’s motion includes a proposal for a long term lease agreement for the Red Sox to stay at Currie Field, becoming the ballpark’s primary tenant. The Red Sox would then be responsible for addressing the park’s issues in the meantime. Costs for the repairs would then be reimbursed by the city in whole or in part if a new facility moves forward in the future.

Finally, the motion calls for the city to commit $2.5 million to the project over ten years if possible donations are identified as being equal or greater to $5 million by the case for support study. It also calls for the city to consider a direct contribution of up to $10 million for construction and development.

The city would also have final say on the project before approving any funding, including its design, ownership structure, costs, and location.

The notice of motion is expected to be tabled near the bottom of the batting order for Wednesday’s meeting, with further discussion at a later date.

If approved, a case for support study is expected to take 80 days to complete.