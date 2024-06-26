'They refuse to lose': Regina Red Sox riding 12-game win streak

The Regina Red Sox are the hottest team in the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) after their 12-straight win.

“I’m happy for the guys,” Head Coach Rye Pothakos told CTV News. “It’s a great group of guys, a team effort every night.”

“They refuse to lose,” he added.

The streak continued with a walk-off 4 – 3 win over Swift Current Tuesday night after the 57’s tied the game with a 2-run homerun in the fifth inning.

A single by second baseman Justin Carinci would score the winning run in the 9th inning to secure the victory.

The 12 wins is Regina’s longest-recorded win steak. Their previous best was nine wins back in 2019.

WCBL records go back to 2010 on their website.

It’s the longest winning streak in the WCBL since 2018 when Weyburn had a 12-win streak, Okotoks won 11-straight and Medicine Hat rattled of separate streaks of 10-wins and 13-wins that season.

According to records post-2010, the WCBL-record is 18 wins, also set by Medicine Hat back in 2013.

Pothakos believes the sky is the limit for his team this season.

“The veteran leadership is leading the way,” he said. “The ceiling is so high for these guys. They love each other and play hard for each other.”

“You don’t know where this is going to end,” Pothakos added.

The first-place Red Sox are in the midst of a stretch where they play 25-straight games against east-division opponents and will play Saskatoon six of their next seven games.

“Divisional games are always important,” Pothakos stressed. “We’re just going to take it game by game each night.”

The Sox will look for their 13th-straight win Wednesday in Saskatoon against the Berries.

First pitch is 7:05 p.m.