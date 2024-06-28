Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police

An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.

Glen Bell was found in a remote greenspace area within the Moose Jaw city limits on Friday around 12 p.m., according to a news release from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

Bell left his home at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a walk and had not returned.

Hundreds of volunteers from the community, Moose Jaw Search and Rescue, the Moose Jaw Fire Department, RCMP, and emergency personnel resources took part in the search for Bell over the past couple of days.

MJPS said Bell’s next of kin has been notified. MJPS also thanked the volunteers and everyone who were involved in the search.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the MJPS are investigating but no foul play is suspected, police said.