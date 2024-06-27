Volunteers needed for missing person search in Moose Jaw: police

Moose Jaw’s Police Service (MJPS) is asking for volunteers to help in the search for an 80-year-old resident who has gone missing.

Glen Bell left his home at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to go for a walk. He has not returned.

"This is not unusual for Bell. However due to his age, he gets lost more frequently when going on walks," a police advisory read.

"That’s why we’re asking the public to be on the lookout for him."

Bell is described as five feet, eight inches tall and is possibly wearing a red plaid jacket and grey sweatpants.

Moose Jaw police say Bell has gone by the name "Archie" before.

Volunteers will be working with police officers and search and rescue in a grid search of the city.

“Those wanting to volunteer must have proper footwear and be dressed for changing weather conditions such as pending rain,” police said in the announcement.

The service asked that residents refrain from bringing along personal animals, such as dogs, on the search.

All volunteers are asked to meet at the south side of the Town ‘n’ Country Mall at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Those who show up will be given direction and assigned by search and rescue leaders.