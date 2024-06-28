REGINA
Regina

    • All tornado watches lifted for southeastern Sask.

    A funnel cloud was spotted on Friday morning near Sedley, Sask. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Beckett) A funnel cloud was spotted on Friday morning near Sedley, Sask. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Beckett)
    All tornado watches have been lifted for southeastern Saskatchewan.

    Around 10 a.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued tornado watches for Regina, Moose Jaw, the R.M. of Hillsborough, the R.M. of Baildon, the R.M. of Abernethy, the R.M of Antler, the R.M. of Mount Pleasant, and the R.M. of Argyle.

    Just before 2 p.m., the tornado watch ended for Regina, Moose Jaw, the R.M. of Hillsborough, the R.M. of Baildon, and the R.M. of Abernethy. The tornado watches are still in place for the R.M. of Antler, the R.M. of Mount Pleasant, and the R.M. of Argyle. 

    Around 4:15 p.m., all other watches lifeted. 

    According to the alert, conditions were favourable for the development of funnel clouds and “possibly brief, weak tornadoes.”

    If threatening weather approaches, people are asked to take cover immediately.

    If watches are upgraded to warnings, ECCC advises people to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, leave mobile homes, vehicles, and move to a strong building if possible.

    For the latest ECCC watches and warnings, check their website.

