REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

INCREASED TRANSMISSION RISK

Risk of COVID-19 transmission has increased in the south west and west central regions of the province, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said it has identified additional people with COVID-19 in these areas, as a result of aggressive contact tracing.

While some of those who tested positive are linked to known trains of transmission, others have no known source of infection.

The SHA said this increased level of COVID-19 activity has increased risk of transmission to the public in these parts of Saskatchewan.

The following rural municipalities and areas have increased risk of transmission for the virus:

Maple Creek (No. 111)

Auvergne (No. 76)

Biggar (No. 347)

City of Swift Current

Eagle Creek (No. 376)

Grandview (No. 349)

Harris (No. 316)

Kellross (No. 247)

Lac Pelletier (No. 107)

Newcombe (No. 260)

Perdue (No. 346)

Pleasant Valley (No. 288)

Prairiedale (No. 321)

Tramping Lake (No. 380)

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 881.

In a release, the province said three of the new cases are in the central region, one is in the Saskatoon region and one is in the south.

There are currently 75 cases considered active.

SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES DEALING WITH COVID-19

Nine businesses in Swift Current have been confirmed as places where people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited between June 29 and July 10.

Great West Auto Electric (Bumper to Bumper) is one of those businesses and the owner confirmed it was an employee who tested positive.

“The first thing I started doing was phoning all our customers. Some of them knew already,” said Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe, who is the office manager and owner. “They don’t know which employee it was and we don’t disclose that.”

Tuntland-Wiebe said the employee was in the shop on July 6 and 7, and received the positive test results on July 11.

“My four counter people had to go home to self isolate. They’re the ones who are in the closest contact all day long,” she said. “The rest of us were all assessed and we decided that we were non-close contact, but we have to self monitor.”

She said the staff of 15 people is getting tested for peace of mind.

The shop conducted thorough cleaning before opening to the public again. It’s now implementing more physical distancing between employees and customers, and masks are being provided.

Read more here.