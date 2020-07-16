REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has put a number of measures in place, to mitigate the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan.

During Thursday’s live COVID-19 update Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Warren Kaeding, said residents of the areas listed below should stay in their home community:

Maple Creek (No. 111)

Auvergne (No. 76)

Biggar (No. 347)

City of Swift Current

Eagle Creek (No. 376)

Grandview (No. 349)

Harris (No. 316)

Kellross (No. 247)

Lac Pelletier (No. 107)

Newcombe (No. 260)

Perdue (No. 346)

Pleasant Valley (No. 288)

Prairiedale (No. 321)

Tramping Lake (No. 380)

Kaeding said some cases are associated with Hutterite communities, and some, more than 10, have been unrelated to these outbreaks.

Testing sites in these areas will work longer hours, Kaeding said, and plans are in place to deploy further testing resources to the areas that need them.

The SHA plans to set up testing sites at the impacted communities.

“We’re on colony, going door to door,” SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said. “It allows us to identify cases early on.”

VISITS RESTRICTED FOR CYPRESS REGIONAL HOSPITAL, LONG-TERM CARE HOMES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will be temporarily restricting visits to the Cypress Regional Hospital, as well as to long-term care homes located in areas where there is higher risk of getting COVID-19.

The SHA said in a news release Thursday that family members or support people will only be permitted to the hospital for compassionate reasons.

It said no other visits will be allowed, and the restrictions will be in place until further notice.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

The province is reminding Saskatchewan residents to remain extremely diligent about the person precautions regarding COVID-19.

Residents are reminded to: