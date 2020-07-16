Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Visits restricted for Cypress Regional Hospital, long-term care homes in parts of Sask.
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority will be temporarily restricting visits to the Cypress Regional Hospital, as well as to long-term care homes.
- Emergent situation in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next COVID-19 update ocated in areas where there is higher risk of getting COVID-19.
The SHA said in a news release Thursday that family members or support people will only be permitted to the hospital for compassionate reasons.
It said no other visits will be allowed, and the restrictions will be in place until further notice.
Compassionate reasons include end-of-life care, major surgery, and aid for intensive or critical care at the discretion of the patient’s care provider.
Long-term care homes in these communities will be restricted to outdoor visits only and for end-of-life care:
- Biggar
- Cabri
- Eastend
- Elrose
- Eston
- Foam Lake
- Gravelbourg
- Gull Lake
- Kerrobert
- Kindersley
- Lafleche
- Lestock
- Mankota
- Maple Creek
- Meadows in Swift Current
- Ponteix
- Raymore
- Shaunavon
- Theodore
- Wynyard
The SHA said outdoor visitation will be in place until further notice.
End-of-life care includes palliative care, hospice care or those who are at high risk for loss of life as determined with the patient, family and care team, the SHA said.
Family members and support people who are permitted must be verified and undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home.
Visitors will be required to wear medical grade masks while inside a facility, as well as potentially additional personal protective equipment.
Visitors are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas.
The SHA said anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms should not visit the facilities.