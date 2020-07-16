REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority will be temporarily restricting visits to the Cypress Regional Hospital, as well as to long-term care homes.

The SHA said in a news release Thursday that family members or support people will only be permitted to the hospital for compassionate reasons.

It said no other visits will be allowed, and the restrictions will be in place until further notice.

Compassionate reasons include end-of-life care, major surgery, and aid for intensive or critical care at the discretion of the patient’s care provider.

Long-term care homes in these communities will be restricted to outdoor visits only and for end-of-life care:

Biggar

Cabri

Eastend

Elrose

Eston

Foam Lake

Gravelbourg

Gull Lake

Kerrobert

Kindersley

Lafleche

Lestock

Mankota

Maple Creek

Meadows in Swift Current

Ponteix

Raymore

Shaunavon

Theodore

Wynyard

The SHA said outdoor visitation will be in place until further notice.

End-of-life care includes palliative care, hospice care or those who are at high risk for loss of life as determined with the patient, family and care team, the SHA said.

Family mem​​bers and support people who are permitted must be verified and undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home.

Visitors will be required to wear medical grade masks while inside a facility, as well as potentially additional personal protective equipment.

Visitors are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas.

The SHA said anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms should not visit the facilities.