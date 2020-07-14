SWIFT CURRENT -- People who visited several businesses in Swift Current have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said people who tested positive for the virus on July 11 attended the following businesses between June 29 and July 9:

K Motel, Swift Current, June 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. & July 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Credit Union, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times

Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times

Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.

Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Pioneer Co-op Grocery store, Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.

Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.

Anyone who visited these businesses during the listed times are being encouraged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate and call 811.

The SHA said the businesses have been complying with guidelines in efforts to minimize transmission of the virus. The public is being asked to continue to physical distance, follow one way directions in stores, frequently wash and sanitize hands and self isolating if sick.

More information about self-monitoring can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website.