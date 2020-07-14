REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 876.

Of the new cases, three are in the central region, one is in the Saskatoon region and one in the Regina region.

There are 76 cases considered active, while a total of 785 people have recovered.

Six people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19. Four people are in inpatient care in Saskatoon while two people are in intensive care, including one in Saskatoon and one in the south.

Regionally, 339 cases are from the far north, 199 are from the Saskatoon area, 120 are from the north, 85 are from the Regina area, 83 are from the south and 50 are from the central region.

There have been 310 cases in the 20 to 39 age range, 270 in the 40 to 59 age range, 151 are in the 60 to 79 and 24 in the 80-plus age range; while 121 cases have been in people aged 19-years or younger.

Women make up 52 per cent of cases while men make up 48 per cent.

A total of 15 people have died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province is urging people to be safe after reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

These cases were reported in the central region, the Regina area, the Saskatoon area and the south.

According to information from the government, previous infections reported in the southwest region have spread throughout southwest and west central areas of the province. Eight cases are considered sporadic.

IMPACTED AREAS

These rural municipalities have been impacted by the latest outbreaks: