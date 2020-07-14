REGINA -- Saskatchewan will return to daily COVID-19 case number updates, after taking a brief pause on weekends and statutory holidays.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the spike in case numbers over the past weekend made the province reconsider the decision.

“This past weekend we did have some higher case numbers and it did create some concern,” Moe said.

“For that reason, and because we want to be as forthcoming with information as possible, and we want to be as transparent as we are able, we will be going back to daily reporting of the case numbers seven days a week, including on the weekends.”

Moe said the move was first made due to the previously stable case numbers in the province and to give health staff a break on weekends.

The NDP opposition called the initial decision into question on Monday, following the case increase.

“Active cases more than doubled, from 43 to 90, over three days, without a peep from the Government. The lack of communication coming from this Health Minister is unacceptable,” said Ryan Meili, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.

In a pandemic people deserve all the information.



Taking the weekend off from reporting - delaying reporting by 72 hours - doesn’t cut it.



The information should be presented daily. #skpoli — Trent Wotherspoon (@WotherspoonT) July 13, 2020

The change in reporting initially came into effect at the start of July.

The province has scheduled live updates from health officials on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Press conferences will continue to be streamed live on ctvnewsregina.ca and ctvnewssaskatoon.ca when they are available.