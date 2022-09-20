The Estevan and Elbow, Sask. areas have been identified as two future potential sites for small modular reactors (SMR), according to a news release from SaskPower.

“The Estevan study area includes the areas around Boundary/Rafferty Dam and around the Grant Devine Dam. The Elbow study area encompasses the area around Lake Diefenbaker, from Gardiner Dam to the Diefenbaker Dam,” the release said.

SaskPower said the two areas gained interest due to their proximity to a suitable water supply, existing power infrastructure, workforce, nuclear regulations and standards and learnings from past generation siting projects.

A final decision on whether to build an SMR in Saskatchewan won’t be made until 2029. However, to keep nuclear power a realistic option for Saskatchewan in the future, SaskPower said significant planning and regulatory work must be completed in the present time.

SaskPower also said that discussions and formal consultations with Indigenous Peoples who are rights holders in the two selected areas is underway.

“Understanding perspectives and obtaining feedback is a priority for SaskPower, and the utility is committed to engaging with Saskatchewan throughout this project,” the utility said in a release.

Small modular reactors use fission to create heat which then generates energy.

They are designed to be smaller than a traditional reactor, but still vary in size and the amount of power they produce.

Estevan is located about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina, while Elbow is about 140 kilometres south of Saskatoon.