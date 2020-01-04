REGINA -- The City of Estevan has been selected to host the women’s and men’s provincial curling championships in 2021.

CurlSask announced Friday that the 2021 Viterra Scotties Women’s Provincial Championship and the SaskTel Men’s Tankard Provincial Championship will be held at Affinity Place.

<br />

Estevan last hosted the Tankard in 2018 and has not hosted the Provincial Scotties since 2001.

Both events will run back-to-back between January 29 and February 7, 2021.

The winners from the provincial championships represent Saskatchewan in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Tim Hortons Brier.

The 2020 Provincial Championships will begin in Melville on January 25.