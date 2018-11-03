

CTV Regina





The Canadian Western Agribition hosted a kick-off pancake breakfast on Saturday and let people know what new and exciting features this year has to offer.

The event will be working to put more of a focus on mental health this year, recognizing the specific challenges that come with living in a rural community.

“There are certain challenges to mental health in Saskatchewan’s rural areas, so we wanted to make sure that everybody who came to Agribition had the chance to take a free workshop and learn the basics of staying mentally healthy,” said Agribition CEO Chris Lane.

The list of animals on display has gained some new additions, including Texas Longhorns, an alpaca show, two new sport dog demonstrations and therapy farm animals.

Wild Blue Psychology is bringing their livestock therapy animal program, so yes, you can now cuddle a cow or pet a potbellied pig.

And for those brave enough to jump in with the livestock, this new arena event is just for you.

“We’ve got an event called ‘The Fleece and the Furious’ this year, which is team sheep penning,” said Lane.

“The trick is you have to do it in one of those inflatable soccer knocker ball things.”

Another new event is a dance party in the rodeo arena after the final pro rodeo performance at the end of the week.

Canadian Western Agribition runs from Nov. 19 to 24 at Evraz Place.