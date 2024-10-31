Experience or fresh faces? Regina's mayoral candidates faceoff in debate ahead of Nov. 13 vote
Nine of Regina's eleven mayoral candidates faced off in a debate on Wednesday evening, discussing a variety of topics.
Financial responsibility, infrastructure, housing affordability, public safety and homelessness were all discussion points posed to those who have tossed their hat in the ring.
Much of the night focused on how candidates felt they would be an improvement upon the previous city council – a council which two of the mayoral candidates were a part of.
Lori Bresciani is one of them. She served two terms as a councillor and is now looking to move into the mayor’s chair.
Mayor Sandra Masters is seeking a second term.
During one portion of the two-hour long debate, candidates were given the opportunity to direct a question to a fellow candidate. Several of the questions were posed to Masters.
"As the incumbent, you would expect it. Folks are looking for you to test your record, to test decisions," Masters said.
“We know there's a lot of misinformation out there, or just a lack of understanding in some respects about governance and about, factually how the city works. We know that we need to do better at that as a city. There's lots of stuff that happens publicly, but it's so much information that we deal with in terms of some of the other questions, you know, it's fair game."
Several candidates spoke of a need for fresh faces at city hall.
"There's a lot of narratives that have come out in the last four years. And I think that people are exhausted of the drama that's been happening. And we want to see that change. We want to see some stability and, and frankly, we want to see a more cohesive council moving forward." candidate, Chad Bachynski said.
Sentiments echoed by another candidate, Bill Pratt.
"One does it eight years, one has had four years to try to positively impact our city and try to help us reach our potential as a city, which is what people are asking for. They want us to be doing well and not focusing on the conflict, the divisiveness and all that. You know, the eight to now ten-hour council meetings, people are saying it's enough. And so, what I was saying by it is that they've had their chance. And it's just it's just time for the show to end and we will move on." Pratt said.
Candidate Bevann Fox took the opportunity to ask Masters about the city's work in truth and reconciliation over the past four years.
"The framework needs to be developed. More calls to action. There's 94 of them, and I don't see that happening here in Regina for Indigenous groups, and there is lack of that,” Fox said. “I want to build on that. I want to build on that because it is calls to action from all governments and in the calls to action, there's a few of them that require union civil government ... which would be Regina."
With six councillors not seeking re-election in 2024, the point of experience was brought up by both Masters and Bresciani. After serving eight years on council, Bresciani expressed that an experienced leader is important.
"I do bring the experience that is needed. There's going to be a high turnover at council, and I think in the leadership role you do need to have some experience. I think it's critical it starts at the very beginning. You need to be a collaborative leader." Bresciani said.
It was a debate of experience versus a fresh start, something Regina voters will have their say in starting this week. Advance voting begins on Friday, with the election taking place on Nov. 13.
