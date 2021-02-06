REGINA -- With wind chills expected to drop below -40 degrees, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has placed the entire province of Saskatchewan under an extreme cold warning.

In its weather alert, ECCC said an Arctic ridge of high pressure has pushed a very cold air mass over the prairies. The warnings affect the entire province, including the cities of Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

ECCC said “extreme wind chill values” of -40 or colder are occurring over southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Saturday morning.

While some areas might warm slightly on Saturday afternoon, ECCC expects the extreme cold warnings to remain in effect through Sunday morning.

Sunday still looks to be the coldest day of the weekend, here is what you can expect across the province. Add a bit of wind and it will feel a even colder out there too. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/DhzyJMom30 — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) February 6, 2021

The cold air will likely remain over the prairies for much of next week.

Up to date information about the latest watches and warnings can be found on our local weather page.