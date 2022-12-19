Extreme cold warnings issued across southern Sask. as wind chills approach -50

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon, as wind chill values hit -40 C or - 50 C.

According to Environment Canada, a “period of extreme cold” will continue through the week before moderating on the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be well-below normal for the remainder of the week.

On Tuesday, daytime highs for the week were forecasted to be below -20 C. The normal daytime high in Regina this time of year is about -9 C.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

BUS CANCELLATIONS

Regina Public Schools said all student transportation will be cancelled on Tuesday.

All transportation is cancelled for Regina Catholic Schools as well.

Prairie Valley School Division said all buses on the Regina and Indian Head Towers are cancelled for Tuesday morning, adding that full lists can be seen on its website.

Prairie South also said all of its buses have been cancelled for Tuesday.