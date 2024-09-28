Fans of the undead to take part in Regina Zombie Walk

Fans of the undead can take part in Regina’s annual Zombie Walk on Sunday afternoon.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., participants of all ages can register for the free costume contest, which will be held at 2:45 p.m. The actual walk will start at 3:45 p.m.

In previous years, the event has been held downtown. However, construction has led to a change of venue this year.

“We wanted everybody to be safe with just all the construction that's happening downtown. We decided to do it at the Regina legislative building, and not in the building, but just at the stairs there,” explained Julia Evans, one of the co-hosts.

Evans said she got involved with the event about seven years ago.

“It started with my daughter actually winning the zombie walk. That was the first year I took part in it, and we just fell in love with it,” she said.

Although not consecutively, this is the 13th year the Zombie Walk is taking place.

Evans said throughout the years, there has been no shortage of interesting costumes.

“Last year, we had this young lad who dressed up as a mini Michael Jackson from Thriller, which was the most adorable thing I've ever seen. I think he must have been like four or five years old, maybe a little bit older, but full makeup, full attire, that red, iconic Michael Jackson,” she said.

“We've had some very elaborate and we've got some very comical [costumes].”

Evans and fellow co-host Rob Folk also enjoy dressing up for the event, even offering some tutorials on how to do zombie makeup.

Julia Evans and Rob Folk are the co-organizers of the Regina Zombie Walk. (Photo courtesy of Julia Evans) “It's just like this fun way to dress up and start the Halloween season,” Evans said.

Evans said the walk itself will only take about 30 minutes.

“It's not a rigorous walk, like it's a slow walk, and … we walk from the stairs across the bridge to the gazebo and then back,” she explained. “because we walk slow like zombies, it takes a little longer.”

There will also be photographers and videographers at the event, so photos will be posted to their social media mage afterwards.

