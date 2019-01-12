

CTV Regina





The Regina’s Farmer’s Market has been in business for 44 years, but Saturday marked the first day of their new year round schedule.

The market has always run from March to December, but now they will be open every Saturday from January 12 to December 21. Organizers of the market have been contemplating a schedule change for a few years.

“We were finding that while we took our traditional break in January and February some of our vendors were actually looking for opportunities to sell,” said Nikko Snyder, the executive director of the Regina Farmer’s Market.

Many of the vendors were happy to be up early on Saturday to sell their products at the market.

“I’m very excited to be back at the market. My customers are here, and that’s why I do what I do here, because of the people,” said Randy Hanson, the owner of Mix Small Batch Granola.

Another vendor Jordan Fieseler, the owner of Sacred Earth Soaps, says that there are a number of upsides to holding the market year round.

“I think it’s a really good thing, not only for the market, but for the people who wouldn’t be able to get some of these products, either conveniently or at all,” said Fieseler. “Not only because of the potential for my business, but for continuity of the market and keeping the momentum going.”

The Market will also be introducing a new weekly Facebook series called ‘Know Your Farmer,’ that will feature a new producer each week.

The Regina Farmer’s Market runs from nine a.m. to one p.m. every Saturday at the Core Ritchie Centre.

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis