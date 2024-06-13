Farmyard bandit: Moose Jaw police forced to euthanize escaped cow

Police officers in Moose Jaw were forced to deal with a self styled "cow-nundrum" after an angry bovine was reported to be causing havoc in the city.

According to the police service, residents reported a cow was on the loose at various places near the city’s 4th Avenue Bridge on June 12.

The cow was reportedly aggressive and evaded attempts to safely corral it.

This led to the “mad cow” travelling through nearby neighbourhoods and yards – causing a public safety risk to pedestrians and vehicles.

Like a “bull in a china shop,” the cow reportedly struck a vehicle and caused “significant damage,” police explained.

According to the news release, Moose Jaw police consulted with livestock professionals and determined there were no remaining options to safely contain the animal.

As a result, the cow was euthanized and turned over to a nearby livestock agency to be taken out of the city.

No injuries, other than the euthanasia of the cow, were reported.